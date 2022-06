A workshop on the synergistic power of aquaponics for sustainable food production with Bowling Green State University professors Jonathan Kershaw, Ph.D., Kevin Neves, Ph.D. and horticulturalist Frank Schemenauer. It will be taking place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the BGSU Greenhouse, at the corner of Park Avenue and Leroy Avenue. There will be hands-on demonstrations, tours and talks from the experts, including staff from the Ohio State University Extension office. Attendees are being asked to pre-register with an email to jkersha@bgsu.edu.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO