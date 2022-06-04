ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: iPhone Repair, Netflix Viewing and More

By Jon Skillings
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've all had it happen: a cracked or shattered phone screen. But how many of us have tried to fix that on our own? It might not have been an option. But now Apple, which had long resisted it, is giving iPhone owners a way to repair their phones on their...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best 5G Phones for 2022

Superfast 5G speeds are something found on almost all of today's flagship phones, including the iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22. But it's not just the most expensive phones that give you access to such lofty data speeds. Various more budget-friendly options from Samsung and Motorola offer 5G connectivity while even Apple's cheapest iPhone SE is 5G-enabled too.
CELL PHONES
CNET

17 Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix You Need To Watch

On Netflix, sci-fi movies are often buried deep in the algorithms -- particularly the classics. So we've decided to make a list. These are the best sci-fi movies currently streaming on Netflix. We wanted to highlight a few hidden gems, like Synchronic, alongside established classics like Looper and Starship Troopers....
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix's Biggest Hit Shows and Movies Ever, Ranked (According to Netflix)

Netflix, for years, was notoriously tight-lipped about its viewership. But after a few years of dropping stats for some of its programming each quarter, Netflix launched a website in mid-November posting charts of its most popular shows and movies from the past week, as well as a global ranking of its all-time most watched titles.
TV SHOWS
CNET

'Stranger Things' Was Basically All People Watched on Netflix Last Week

Netflix turned into a Stranger Things streaming service last week. In the week ended Sunday, the top four most-watched titles on Netflix were all seasons of Stranger Things. The new, fourth season was No. 1 with 335 million hours watched, and it was followed by the first season with 75.1 million hours, the second season with 58.3 million and the third season with 47.4 million. This week's rankings reflect the first full week that Stranger Things 4 was available to watch, the return of the retro sci-fi franchise after a three-year hiatus.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
CNET

Best Wi-Fi Speaker for 2022

Wireless audio for the home has been with us for some time. However, speakers that use Wi-Fi streaming as an alternative to Bluetooth have grown over the last few years. One of Wi-Fi's biggest selling features is the ability to control music in a multiroom environment, with the added bonus that almost all Wi-Fi speakers also offer voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple's Siri. This allows you to request a song and it plays back on the same, great-sounding speaker. For more on this, don't miss CNET's guide to the best smart speakers.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

The Best Carry-on Luggage, According to the CNET Staff Who Use Them

It's been nearly three years since travel became almost impossible. The pandemic made flying unwise, and even road travel felt unsafe. With a lot of mask mandates being lifted, and vaccinations spreading throughout the world, people are starting to embrace travel again. If you are looking to travel, especially on...
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Amazon Stock Split, Retails Giant's First in 23 Years, Takes Effect

Amazon shares were trading around $128 on Monday morning as the company's 20-for-1 stock split took effect. In March, the retail giant announced its board had approved the the stock split and authorized a $10 billion buyback of shares. Monday marked the first time in about five years that Amazon's...
STOCKS
CNET

'Everything Everywhere All at Once': When Is the Flick Available on Streaming?

If 2022 hasn't been weird and existential enough, there's more than one film about the multiverse out this year. It's a conceit that revels in the idea of our connection to an infinite number of parallel universes with infinite possibilities, with other versions of ourselves out there living different, but not necessarily better lives.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnet#Iphone Se#Iphone Owners#Smart Phone#Ios#Iphone Repair#Netflix Viewing#The Apple Watch
CNET

More People Should Watch This Sci-Fi Masterpiece on Prime Video

A heads up: I'm about to gush about The Expanse. I am going to slather it with praise. But before I do, let's run through a laundry list of things that are not good about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted...
TV SERIES
CNET

PS5 Restock in June 2022: How to Find a Horizon Forbidden West Bundle

For the second time in two weeks, the internet lit up with back-to-back PS5 restocks in the same day. A ton of Target locations offered PS5 consoles to anyone able to pick up at their local store, which is something the company has now started doing instead of waiting for stock at every single location. Meanwhile, Best Buy is the first major retailer in the US to step up with its first PS5 restock exclusively for the new Horizon Forbidden West bundle. These sold out fast (faster than any other PS5 restock at Best Buy in recent memory), but if these bundles are showing up here, we're likely to see a lot more of them soon.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

'Obi-Wan Kenobi': When Does Episode 5 Drop on Disney Plus?

Obi-Wan Kenobi's schedule can be hard to figure out. It's moved around more than the shifting sands of Tatooine. But Ewan McGregor's return to the Star Wars galaxy has been well worth the wait. CNET's Richard Trenholm called it "assured, pacey and ... most importantly, character-driven." Here's when you can...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

'Ms. Marvel' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 1 Hit Disney Plus?

Life is shaping up to get "cosmic" for Kamala Khan, a Muslim American high school student from Jersey City. Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) is making her Disney Plus series debut on June 8 and will be portrayed by TV newcomer Iman Vellani. According to Marvel, Khan is a Captain Marvel mega-fan who eventually gains superpowers of her own. (She's able to manifest light, per a recently released teaser.)
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNET

How to Prepare for Amazon Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Odds are you've already heard of or even participated in one of Amazon's Prime Day sales, but that doesn't mean that you should wait until the last minute to prepare for Prime Day 2022, which Amazon has confirmed will happen sometime in July. To that end, we're pulling together our best early bird tips. Now, some of these are pretty straightforward, ranging from general housekeeping type of things to slight updates to our suggestions from previous Prime Day or Black Friday sales. But we'll bet there are at least a couple tips here that are new to you -- and we'll continue to update this list as we get closer to Prime Day 2022.
RETAIL
CNET

Spotify Wants You Hooked on Audiobooks (and May Ask You to Pay Extra)

Spotify said Wednesday it wants to expand aggressively into audiobooks, broadening beyond music and podcasts into another form of audio, and it plans to introduce a store where you'd pay Spotify for individual titles. "We believe that audiobooks in their many different forms will be a massive opportunity," CEO Daniel...
MUSIC
CNET

Android 13 Beta 3 Launches, Hits Platform Stability

The third beta of Android 13 has launched, Google announced Wednesday. Beta 3's arrival means the official release of Android 13 is drawing closer. Another beta is planned for July. After that, the final release will likely happen this fall alongside the release of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

'Ms. Marvel' Episode 1 Recap: Cosmic Powers, Easter Eggs and Post-Credits

Finally, the moment everyone has been waiting for… the new Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel opens with an animated intro courtesy of Marvel superfan Kamala Khan, establishing her love for superheroes and Captain Marvel in particular. This new Marvel Cinematic Universe hero's got a lot going on in her life, but things are about to get complicated for this teenaged daydreamer when she suddenly develops cosmic superpowers…
TV SERIES
CNET

Google Doodle Celebrates the Inventor of the Espresso Machine

Google on Monday is commemorating the birth of the inventor of the espresso machine with a Doodle. On June 6, when you go to the search giant's home page, you can see a triptych of animated watercolor images showing the blueprint and inner workings of an espresso maker. Angelo Moriondo...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Best Phone Under $200 for 2022: Cheaper Picks for the Essentials

Cheaper phones under $200 have a mix of modern features with some of the best legacy features you can't find on more expensive phones. You can get a phone with a 6.5-inch screen and multiple cameras, plus a headphone jack and expandable storage with a microSD card slot. However, these...
NFL
CNET

Best AV Receiver for 2022

Modern AV receivers offer everything you need with power a high-quality home theater system. There are plenty of receivers on the market and they include a grab-bag of features such as 8K video, Dolby Atmos and Wi-Fi music streaming. So how do you know which is the best AV receiver...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy