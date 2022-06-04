ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hook, NY

Man Drove Drunk At Nearly Three Times Legal Limit With Two Kids In Vehicle In Area, Police Say

By Joe Lombardi
 4 days ago
A 911 call led to the discovery of a man driving drunk at nearly three times the legal limit with two young children in the vehicle in the area, according to police.

Police in Dutchess County responded around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 in Red Hook.

Patrol units located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Route 9 at the intersection of Old Post Road North, Red Hook Police said.

Upon interview and investigation, the driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old New York City resident, was found to be intoxicated by alcohol with two children under the age of 10 in the vehicle, according to police.

He subsequently provided a breath test which resulted in a .23 percent blood alcohol content, nearly three times the legal limit.

The man, whose name was not released by police, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, both felonies (Leandra's Law), as well as three counts of drunk driving, all misdemeanors.

He was processed and released on tickets with a future court date.

The children were released to a custodial parent.

