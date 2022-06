Bonny Dam water levels continue to go down as drought conditions plague Eastern Colorado. According to state officials, even though the water level is between 9.5 and 10 feet low, boating enthusiasts are still able to launce off the new boat docks near the marina. Governor Bill Owens has called for a fire ban at all state parks and forests due to extremely dry conditions.

BURLINGTON, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO