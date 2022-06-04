Napoleon Dynamite, Pedro, Uncle Rico holding movie screening in Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Domino’s Pizza customers can now save half off their pizza order over the next week as part of its latest promotion. The Ann Arbor-based pizza retailer is offering 50% off all regularly priced pizzas as long as they are ordered online between June 6-12. While that means you won’t be able to use coupons or save on items like wings and cheese bread, all regularly priced pizza items are part of the deal, including specialty pizza offerings like Brooklyn style or pan pizzas. The deal can be applied to pick-up or delivery orders.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO