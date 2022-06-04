Flood Watch issued for Coastal Broward County, Hendry, Inland Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Indian River; St. Lucie The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Lucie County in east central Florida South central Indian River County in east central Florida * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 603 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Lakewood Park, or 8 miles southwest of Vero Beach South, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Pierce, Indrio, Fort Pierce Inlet, White City and Queens Cove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO