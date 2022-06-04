NEW PHILADELPHIA — The Dover/New Philadelphia Salvation Army will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program this summer, operating at two different locations.

The program begins Monday and runs through Aug. 12. All kids are eligible for a free lunch Monday through Friday.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

No registration or sign-ups are necessary and there are no income requirements.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

• The Salvation Army, 809 Emmet Ave. NW, New Philadelphia; breakfast: 9 to 9:30 a.m., lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

• Tuscarawas County Public Library, 121 Fair Ave. NW, New Philadelphia; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Salvation Army to participate in summer meal program