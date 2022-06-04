ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Fight in Red Oak Leads to 3 Arrests

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested three men following a fight at a city intersection. Police arrested 39-year-old Keith Andre Smith, 32-year-old Codey Thomas Thramer, and 64-year-old Robert Ernest McMartin, all from Red Oak, for fighting and arguing at Nuckols and Broadway. Officers transported the three men to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center for Disorderly Conduct. Authorities set the bond at $300.00.

In a separate incident, Police arrested 24-year-old Skylar Lee Bingham of Red Oak in the 200 block of N. 2nd Street on Friday on a valid Red Oak Police Department warrant for Domestic Abuse-Assault 1st offense. Police transported Bingham to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $300.00 cash bond.

Police arrested 66-year-old Sheryl Lynne Franzen of Red Oak on Friday in the 400 block of East Reed Street for 5th -Degree Theft. Officers transported Franzen to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $300.00 cash bond.

