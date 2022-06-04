June 2 special meeting

The Strasburg Board of Education approved a two-year contract to Kevin McDougal as Director of Continuous Improvement and Gifted Services, effective Aug. 1, 2022 to July 31, 2024.

The board also granted a one-year contract to Jacob Sheahan, high school math teacher, effective for the 2022-23 school year.

The school district is seeking a new superintendent and a middle school/high school principal. Adam Hall has resigned as superintendent and Kevin McDougal has moved from middle school/high school principal to continuous improvement and gifted services.

The board held an executive session to discuss employment and compensation of personnel. No action was taken.

