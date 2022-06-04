Man killed, 7 injured after graduation party shooting

A man shot and killed another man at Ft. Harrison in Varina during the early morning hours of June 8, then called police to report what he had done. It happened just before 3 a.m. along Picnic Road, near Battlefield Park Road. Henrico Police officers responding to the man’s call detained him and provided first aid to the victim, also an adult male. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died. His identity is being withheld until police can notify his family.

