Man killed, 7 injured after graduation party shooting

NBC12
One person arrested after deadly overnight shooting in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police arrested one person after a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning. Shortly after 3:00 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting near the area of Picnic Road and Battlefield Park Road. Police said they are not seeking any other suspects at this time.
Man shoots, kills another at Ft. Harrison in Varina, then calls police
A man shot and killed another man at Ft. Harrison in Varina during the early morning hours of June 8, then called police to report what he had done. It happened just before 3 a.m. along Picnic Road, near Battlefield Park Road. Henrico Police officers responding to the man’s call detained him and provided first aid to the victim, also an adult male. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died. His identity is being withheld until police can notify his family.
Police ID man killed in Richmond alley
Richmond Police were called to the 300 block of W. Charity Street at about 7:30 a.m. after neighbors heard a gunshot, according to Richmond Police.
Chesterfield Police give timeline of calls leading up to ‘chaotic,’ deadly graduation party
For nearly an hour before gunfire erupted at a Chesterfield graduation party, neighbors had been calling the police, complaining about noise and a rowdy crowd.
Police: 3 killed, 1 critically wounded in Portsmouth shooting
The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. near the 1500 block of Maple Avenue, Portsmouth police tweeted. The victims were all adults, police said.
Police: City employees found body of missing Richmond man
The body discovered at a Richmond waste management collection and transfer station last month has been identified as a man who went missing in April, according to authorities.
Man found in Richmond alley pronounced dead at hospital
Richmond Police were called to the 300 block of W. Charity Street at about 7:30 a.m. after neighbors heard a gunshot, according to Richmond Police.
Virginia man arrested for firing gun while on hotel balcony
A Virginia man has been arrested after a sheriff’s office says he fired a handgun from a hotel balcony.
Coach remembers man killed at Chester graduation party
The former coach of a young man killed in a shooting at a Chester high school graduation party said he will be remembered as a "one-of-a-kind" kid.
Adult injured, children treated after Henrico house fire
Firefighters were called to the 5800 block of Staples Mill Road, near Dumbarton Road, on Wednesday morning.
Man, woman killed in early morning house fire in Hampton
Officials say the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious. The cause is still under investigation.
Person rescued from vehicle, taken to hospital after Hampton crash
Authorities say the vehicle hit a power pole before landing in the front yard of a home.
Victim in fatal Varina crash identified
The victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Varina June 6 was a 26-year-old Chesterfield County man. John Edward Englehart, Jr. died in the crash in the 4400 block of Charles City Road at about 3 p.m. after his truck, traveling east on Charles City Road between Yahley Mill Road and Turner Road, left the right side of the road, traveled several yards off the road and struck mailboxes, then overturned.
Police received 62 calls - countywide - during deadly party
Major Brad Badgerow said officers would have been at the party earlier in the night had other calls not taken priority. He said there was nothing officers could've done to prevent the party from getting out of control.
Richmond Police group highlights understaffing dangers
Police staffing in departments in and around Richmond varies from locality to locality. In the City of Richmond however, some officers describe the situation as a recruiting and retention emergency.
Police ID man killed in Henrico
Henrico Police identified the man killed in a Saturday night shooting as 29-year-old Ja’Shaun Jermaine O’Neil.
29-year-old Henrico shooting victim dies
A 29-year-old man who was shot in Highland Springs June 4 has died of his injuries, according to Henrico Police. Police found Ja’Shaun Jermaine O’Neil of Henrico suffering from gunshot wounds after reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Buffalo Road at about 8 p.m. that day. O’Neil was taken with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, where he later died.
Armed suspect robs Happy Shopper store in Hampton
A Happy Shopper store in Hampton was robbed Monday night by a man with a gun, police say.
