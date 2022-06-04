ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCCI Archive: BarbeQlossal: Iowa hosted the world’s biggest barbecue in 1990

KCCI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Did you know that Iowa...

www.kcci.com

98.1 KHAK

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

COVID-19 cases jump in Iowa, while hospitalizations fall

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of positiveCOVID-19 cases in Iowa has gone up since the last report. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 5,306 people have tested positive since last week. That's up from 4,400. It’s the first time in months that new cases topped 5,000....
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa-based distilleries may not produce unlimited amounts of whiskey, rum, vodka, gin…

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Reynolds has signed a bill into law that lifts the cap on the amount of alcohol Iowa distilleries may produce. It also lets smaller distilleries sell up to nine liters of alcohol to retail customers at their locations. Larger Iowa distilleries are already allowed to sell that amount to a retail customer. Reynolds went to the Revelton Distillery in Osceola for a ceremony to sign the bill, which deals with a wide-range of state liquor control issues.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

KCCI following candidates at watch parties across state

It's primary day in Iowa and KCCI has you covered with reporters following candidates positioning to be their party's nominee for the general election. Two Republicans and three Democrats are running for a U.S. Senate seat. Jim Carlin is challenging incumbent Chuck Grassley for the Republican nomination. Former Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, Admiral Michael Franken, and Dr. Glenn Hurst are all running for the Democratic Party nomination.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Bad fan behavior causing high school sports to lose officials

Iowa’s best burger is facing a challenge from New York. Survivors of deadly Texas school shooting to testify on Capitol Hill. Survivors of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas will testify before lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller to face...
LINN COUNTY, IA
jioforme.com

A crop that grows well in southern Iowa

Planting was completed on Memorial Day weekend for farmers in southwestern Iowa. Duane Aistrope says he is happy with the emergence of corn. “The ones we planted early look really good. They are starting to absorb nitrogen and the greens are a little better.”. He told the brownfield that...
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Is This Really the Most Popular Tattoo in Iowa?

Welcome to Iowa. The birthplace of sliced bread, the world-famous Iowa State Fair, and lots and lots of corn. It's also, however, known to have an unusually large amount of a very specific type of tattoo. Just what makes this particular tattoo so popular in the Hawkeye State is a...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

9 Small Businesses in Eastern Iowa That Make Dog Treats [PHOTOS]

When I adopted Tater back in March of 2020, I learned pretty quickly that he has a sensitive stomach. Thanks to his allergies, he can't eat certain types of meat, like chicken. When you start reading the ingredients of dog treats, you realize pretty quickly that there is chicken in almost everything, which really limits the products you can buy. That's why I absolutely LOVE locally-made dog treats.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Primary Election: Find results here

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls closed at 8 p.m. for Iowa’s Primary Election. Iowans are making their voices heard in several key races, including the House and Senate. The votes will set the stage for the November midterms. Find election results below or check with your county auditor’s...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Falls Restaurant Crowned Best Pizza In Iowa

A Cedar Valley pizza joint is celebrating a back-to-back win after going to Pizza Fest. This past weekend, the sixth annual Pizza Fest went forward without a hitch. The celebration of everything cheesy takes place in Ankeny. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
KCCI.com

U.S. Sen. Grassley wins GOP primary election against Carlin

DES MOINES, Iowa — Charles Grassley, Iowa's longest-serving U.S. senator, will seek another term in the November general election. The AP reports that 88-year-old Grassley easily defeated challenger Jim Carlin in Tuesday's primary election. The race was called at 8:27 p.m. with less than 10% of votes counted. According...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Car owners gather to give Iowa teen special graduation party

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - More than 70 car owners came together to give an Iowa teen a one-of-a-kind graduation party. Jonathan Watson recently graduated from Ruby Van Meter School in Des Moines. His family says he loves cars. But he has a chromosome duplication disorder, which has effects resembling...
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 6th, 2022

(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa National Guard has confirmed the 33-year-old gunman who killed two young women outside an Ames church was a sergeant in the Guard and one of his victims had been in the Guard since 2019. Twenty-two-year-old Eden Montang was a mortuary affairs specialist with an Iowa National Guard battalion based in Boone. Johnathan Whitlach, a human resources specialist in the same unit, had been in the Guard for nearly seven years. The Story County Sheriff said last Friday that Montang recently ended a relationship with Whitlach, and he had been arrested days before the shooting and charged with harassing her at work. Authorities say Whitlach shot Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Flores, then himself outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Franken victorious in Democratic primary election

Admiral Michael Franken defeated two opponents in Tuesday's Democratic primary to advance to the November general election in an attempt to unseat Iowa's longest-serving U.S. senator. Sixty-four-year-old Franken, of Sioux City, collected about 55% of votes with about 55% of counties reporting, according to AP estimates. Abby Finkenauer received about...
SIOUX CITY, IA

