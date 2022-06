Our showers have left and now we’re enjoying some sunshine with temperatures rising to the upper 70s and 80s. While it wasn’t a complete washout of a day, rainfall reports had us running over 1.5” in accumulation and even up to a little over two hours for some areas. Most of the heaviest precipitation took place in Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts. Greenville added over 1.7" while in Massachusetts, Mansfield added over 1.5” and over 1.1” in North Attleboro.

MANSFIELD, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO