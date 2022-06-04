Gas prices are vulnerable to a disastrous spike this summer as a busy hurricane season could intensify a US energy crunch

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO