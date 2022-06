Shakira and her long-term partner, Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, have separated.The pair announced the split in a statement released on Saturday (4 June).“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they said, in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. “Thank you for your understanding.”The Colombian pop star, 45, has been dating the 35-year-old Camp Nou centre-back since 2011. They share two children, Sasha and Milan.Piqué and Shakira first met in the Spring of 2010, after the footballer featured in...

