PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A man charged with the death of 12-year-old Le'den Boykins during a police chase was denied bond for a third time on Tuesday. Boykins died when a Georgia State Patrol trooper performed a P.I.T. maneuver after law enforcement said driver Charles Moore didn’t lower his window during a traffic stop and drove off when troopers tried to break it. The Georgia State Patrol said the ordeal began after they pulled that car over for speeding on Bethel Church Road in Paulding County around 1 a.m. on Sept. 10.

1 DAY AGO