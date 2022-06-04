ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks DT Poona Ford calls this his 'resting media face'

By Tim Weaver
 4 days ago
Some may be more obnoxious than others, but most sportswriters are just trying to earn an honest living. That certainly doesn’t apply to everyone, though. There are some who revel in sharing hot takes and asking gotcha questions to athletes who they treat like commodities rather than human beings. The worst of it that we’ve seen is the treatment Seahawks great Marshawn Lynch got from the media in the run-up to both Super Bowls.

Being rude to a reporter for no reason is uncalled for, but some athletes are certainly justified in being skeptical about our most humble profession. It appears we can include Seahawks DT Poona Ford among them.

On Twitter last night he replied to a bunch of photos of him looking unimpressed during interviews. He called it his “resting media face.”

Ford is entering his fifth year in the NFL and he’s established himself as one of the game’s most underrated interior linemen.

A massive extension for star wide recever D.K. Metcalf should be at the top of the team’s list, but Ford should be one of the next players in line to get a new contract. He is in the final year of his current one.

