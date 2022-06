An O’Fallon, IL, man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Fayette County Sunday. Illinois State Police report 60 year old Robert Heun, of Arizona, was eastbound in a semi truck on Interstate 70 near mile post 58 in Fayette County at 6:50 PM. His semi suffered a blowout on the driver’s side front tire and the semi left the roadway, crossed the median and both lanes of oncoming traffic, traveled through a ditch, and onto Rt. 40 near the interstate.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO