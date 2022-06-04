ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

Georgia sheriff: Teen threatened death for Young Thug arrest

By The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rkrp6_0g0PJslc00

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials have arrested an 18-year-old who they say threatened to kill a sheriff and his wife over the arrest of rappers Young Thug and Gunna.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, alleged to be the target of the threats, announced the arrest Friday.

ALSO ON WJBF: Arrest made in Hampton Ave murder, 2nd suspect sought

Records show Quartavius Mender was booked into the Fulton County jail last week on 23 counts of making terroristic threats.

He’s being held without bail.

Reports say Mender threatened to kill Labat, his wife and the Atlanta school district’s police chief on various social media pages if they didn’t release Young Thug.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 3

Related
HipHopDX.com

More Details Emerge In Shocking Murder Of Atlanta Rapper Trouble

Atlanta, GA – CBS46 reporter Tori Cooper has obtained the arrest warrant for 33-year-old Jamichael Jones, the man police say shot and killed Atlanta rapper Trouble on Sunday (June 5). According to the paperwork, Trouble — real name Mariel Orr — was asleep next to Jones’s ex-girlfriend when Jones broke into her apartment.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Young Thug#Atlanta#Murder#Violent Crime#Ap#Wjbf#Nexstar Media Inc
41nbc.com

Macon man sentenced in dog fighting and drug distribution ring case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The U.S. Department of Justice says the 12th defendant– a 40 year-old man from Macon– has been sentenced after being involved in a dog fighting and drug distribution ring that has been active from May of 2019 to February of 2020. Shelley Johnson...
MACON, GA
Lootpress

Former Georgia police officer pleads guilty to 2019 rape

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A former police officer in suburban Atlanta pleaded guilty Friday to raping a woman during a 2019 traffic stop, with a judge sentencing him to 25 years in prison. David Wilborn, 45, pleaded guilty to crimes including rape, aggravated assault and false imprisonment, DeKalb County...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Second suspect arrested in Mother's Day mass shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they've arrested a second suspect connected to a mass shooting on Mother's Day that left three people dead and another three hurt in DeKalb County. Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested 21-year-old Ajang Ruach at a home on Ashton Oak Circle. They...
accesswdun.com

Victim in 'possible drowning' in North Hall Co. identified

Hall County Fire Rescue confirmed Monday evening that they responded to a call about a "possible drowning" in the area of Oconee Circle. The victim, Jason Smith, 50, is believed to be from Gainesville, but investigators are trying to confirm his most recent address. Hall County Sheriff's Office Lt. Greg Cochran told AccessWDUN the man's family is in Forsyth.
HALL COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

2 suspects found with stolen firearm during roadblock in Bibb County

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies arrested two suspects in possession of a stolen gun during a traffic check in Bibb County. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were operating a roadblock when they spotted 26-year-old Clinton Heard III and 21-year-old Charana Lashay Jordan not wearing seatbelts. Deputies asked...
fox5atlanta.com

Manhunt underway for man suspected of murdering Atlanta rapper Trouble

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Rockdale County are searching for the suspected killer of Atlanta rapper Trouble. They have identified the suspect as 33 year-old Jamichael Jones. The deadly shooting Sunday morning happened just before 3:30 inside Lake St. James Apartment complex. "Upon deputies arrival they observed a Black...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for 'numerous' Atlanta aggravated assaults arrested in Forest Park, police say

FOREST PARK, Ga. - Police in Forest Park said officers arrested a man wanted for multiple aggravated assault charges in Atlanta. The arrest happened at around 4:15 p.m. on June 1 at Wingate Apartments. Police were initially called out to the apartment complex on Courtney Drive when they received a report of a suspicious person.
WRBL News 3

Wanted: Columbus Police looking for 2022 wanted violent offenders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department has released a updated list of its 2022 wanted violent criminal offenders and are asking for help from the public in locating each person listed. Police said no one should attempt to apprehend these individuals under any circumstances. Anyone who knows anything about any of these individuals should […]
WEKU

The Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot and killed Sunday in a domestic dispute

The Atlanta rapper known as Trouble was shot and killed in a suburb of the city on Sunday, authorities said. He was 34. The artist, whose name was Mariel Semonte Orr, was discovered by Rockdale County Sheriff's deputies who were called to the scene of a shooting in the nearby town of Conyers around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Orr was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Police: Man wanted in connection to Athens shooting arrested and charged

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Athens-Clarke County Police detectives arrested and charged an Athens man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man injured on May 31. Police say they identified 22-year-old Deaundrea Silmon as the man responsible for the shooting that left a 29-year old with multiple gunshot wounds. Silmon was charged with aggravated assault.
ATHENS, GA
WRBL News 3

Child shot at Elizabeth Canty Apartments in Columbus

UPDATE: 6/5/22 (8:15 P.M.) Columbus Police say they were called to the scene at 6:53 p.m. The victim is in stable condition A News 3 reporter is on the scene and says there is heavy police presence and a portion of the road is blocked off. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department was […]
WJBF

WJBF

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy