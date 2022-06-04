Georgia sheriff: Teen threatened death for Young Thug arrest

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials have arrested an 18-year-old who they say threatened to kill a sheriff and his wife over the arrest of rappers Young Thug and Gunna.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, alleged to be the target of the threats, announced the arrest Friday.

Records show Quartavius Mender was booked into the Fulton County jail last week on 23 counts of making terroristic threats.

He’s being held without bail.

Reports say Mender threatened to kill Labat, his wife and the Atlanta school district’s police chief on various social media pages if they didn’t release Young Thug.

