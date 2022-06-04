Pizza Hut's Book Club Controversy, Explained

If there are two things that go hand-in-hand, it's book clubs and controversy. Everyone knows that most book clubs are really a front for gossip-laundering and scandal and that authors' notes and discussions of the hero's journey come second (if at all) to a good real-life yarn about whodunnit. And Big...
Another day, another chance for people to be really mad about something on the internet. Sigh. This time Pizza Hut is the one apparently raising hell after it tried to acknowledge Pride Month in a subtle, yet meaningful way. So what did the pizza chain do? Well, to clarify, there...
Pizza Hut is facing fierce condemnation from conservatives and other social media critics for promoting a book about "drag kids" for its "Book It!" reading incentive program. "Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke," conservative author Brigitte Gabriel tweeted. The "Book It!" website features...
In an attempt to promote its reading program for children, Pizza Hut came under fire for recommending a book about a child drag queen. The chain restaurant sent an email to begin its summer program Camp Book It, which began on June 1. As June also marks Pride Month, the email included three recommendations surrounding the topic of the month, including one book titled Big Wig, which features a male child protagonist who decides to dress in drag for his neighborhood costume competition.
Ah, sexism. Just when you think you've heard it all, another historical example of sexism comes skipping onto the scene, twirling its pigtails and licking a lollipop. Then, sticking its lollipop into your hair and spinning it around a little before skipping off again. From Eve getting all the blame for Adam's transgressions in the Garden of Eden to, oh, about five seconds ago when someone somewhere did something sexist, discrimination based on gender has not gone away. And while it's important to look at how far we have to go, sometimes it's fun to look backward and see how far we've come, too.
It’s no secret that advertising is frequently deceptive. After all, ads are meant to sell you a product, and reality is rarely enticing enough to convince you to pull out your wallet. This is especially true when it comes to fast food items. Justin Chimienti realized this when he bought a McDonald’s Big Mac and a Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger only to find that the burgers were significantly smaller than he had been led to believe. That’s why he’s suing these chain restaurants.
Taco Bell giveth, and Taco Bell taketh away. Earlier this Mexican Pizza, aka The People’s Food, returned to our lives. And for a brief moment, America finally knew peace. But nothing gold can stay. As we recently, and regretfully, reported, Yum! Brands YUM Taco Bell has already taken the...
EVER felt like your bacon was lacking that extra something?. Well, it's probably because you're not cooking it like a pro chef. Per The Daily Star, a professional chef who cooks for the Queen has revealed how to make your bacon pack a punch. It can be especially difficult to...
When it comes to bread, many people look no further than Martin's. According to a news release distributed by PR Newswire, Martin's potato products consistently rank as New York City's favorite bread products. Martin's bread is even used at countless restaurants across the U.S., including Shake Shack, per Eater. One chef further described the rolls as "magic" and made use of the rolls in his Texas restaurant after discovering Martin's on a trip to New York.
Don't let the common cupcake's diminutive size fool you. It packs just as much flavor as its full-sized brethren, is highly customizable, and, let's face it, looks rather adorable with its tiny dimensions. Yes, the modest cupcake can do anything a big cake can do. It is perfectly able to sport a few candles for your child's big birthday, celebrate an expectant mom at her baby shower, or "pretty up" the dessert table at a wedding reception. The cupcake's motto must surely be, "Anything cake can do, I can do better."
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Once you pop, the fun don't stop. Or does it? According to Mental Floss, 29 flavors of Pringles are sold in the United States, along with those offered on a rotating, limited-time basis. But there are dozens of other flavors that customers can pick up only on grocery store shelves in other countries — more than 100 of them by 2012, when the brand was sold by Procter & Gamble to Kellogg Co for $2.71 billion (via Reuters). These range from the regionally specific (Bangkok Grilled Chicken Wing, Jamon Serrano) to the downright unusual (lookin' at you, Mayonnaise Potato, Eggs Benedict, and Blueberry Hazelnut). Some flavors that are available only overseas would presumably be popular in the United States (Explosive Chili, for instance) or even in Maryland, specifically (Crab with Old Bay seasoning) (via Delish).
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This banana bread with pudding mix from Chrissy Teigen received endless accolades from our testers. The secret to Chrissy Teigen’s banana bread Bundt cake? The addition of vanilla pudding mix, dark chocolate, unsweetened coconut, and plenty of bananas.
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. "Food Network is a starting line, not a finish line. A lot of people look at that the wrong way," The Grill Dads — Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey — told Mashed in an exclusive interview. Anderson and Fey are marketing whizzes, and they knew that after the conclusion of their two successful Food Network shows, "The Grill Dads" and "Comfort Tour," they had to keep going forward with their recipes and the brand they created together.
Getting children to try new foods is not always easy, and expanding their palates can become a challenge for both parents and children alike. Though this challenge doesn't scare Sarah Thomas, co-founder and author of the "Kalamata's Kitchen" books. Through her whimsical characters, and the books' bright captivating artwork (courtesy illustrator Jo Kosmides Edwards), Thomas teaches children to learn about new foods and take on the Taste Bud Pledge stating they "promise to keep my mind open and my fork ready, to try each new food at least two times, and share what's on my plate when someone doesn't have enough."
Julia Child's indelible legacy spans, and even extends beyond, the various roles she occupied throughout her life and career as a chef, cooking teacher, television personality, and cookbook author. "The French Chef," which debuted in 1963 on Boston's public television station WGBH, is credited with pioneering "an entire genre of cooking shows" (via PBS). More importantly, perhaps to a greater extent than anyone before or since, Child introduced Americans to French cuisine, teaching a generation of American home cooks the essential techniques and ingredients pour cuisiner en français.
There's nothing like ice cream on a hot summer day, which is probably why one 2015 Harris Poll survey found it to be America's favorite snack during the warmest months of the year. A heaping scoop of any flavor in a crunchy waffle cone is a preferred way of enjoying the frozen treat when going spoonless. However, in the summer heat, this might not be the most practical way to indulge in the dessert. Fortunately, there are plenty of options out there for a mess-free ice cream-eating experience, such as ditching the cone in favor of a paper bowl, or even going the drinkable route and sipping on a milkshake or root beer float. And then, of course, there's the famous Frosty treat that can only call Wendy's its home.
As I was heading home after a hike, the car in which I was traveling stopped at an intersection. There I noticed something that initially appeared bizarre to me, so I spontaneously decided to take some photographs. What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 148. For this edition of this...
Nicknames are a part of life. Per We are the Mighty, monikers, or terms of endearment as they are often called, have been a part of the human experience since the Vikings. Every culture has them, and according to a dissertation by Paul Peterson, nicknames were not only common practice for the Norse, but they were also necessary, given the limited number of names people had to choose from. "Naso (Big nose), Brocchus (Large, projecting teeth), Caecus (Blind), Hirsutus (Hairy)" were all part of these nicknames that the Norse might choose to bestow upon someone. And sometimes, those nicknames could even take on bawdy and "sexually explicit" names (per Medievalists.net).
When you think of tuna salad, you might picture something very different than the person next to you. Some people use oil-packed tuna for tuna salad. Others add spices to tuna salad to make each experience unique. Still, others opt for a summery seared ahi tuna salad. All that said,...
Grubhub has been described as a pioneer among food delivery apps. But perhaps "cowboy" is more apt. To wit, in 2020, a class-action lawsuit accused Grubhub of listing restaurants on its platform without the permission of said restaurants, per Class Law Group. The following year, the City of Chicago alleged Grubhub engaged in deceptive pricing tactics (via Eater Chicago). Now Grubhub's pricing tactics are being called into question once again, this time in a lawsuit brought in March by the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, who alleges, among other things, that customers in the D.C. area were charged by Grubhub for deliveries advertised as free (per TechCrunch).
