The weirdest baseball player in Major League Baseball history is Terrance Gore. The man has played in 102 regular season MLB games, been handed 77 plate appearances, and hit only .224 in them. This hasn’t prevented Gore from winning three World Series with three different teams. Did the New York Mets just sign him because of how much of a good luck charm he is?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO