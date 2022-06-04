ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onekama, MI

Portage Lake management plan paying dividends

By Kyle Kotecki
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bre Grabill, environmental scientist with PLM Lake & Land Management Corp., gave a presentation during an Onekama Township special meeting on May 25 to provide an update on what is being done to ensure Portage Lake is in good...

www.manisteenews.com

