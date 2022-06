EVART – An impressive aspect of Evart’s softball team this season has been its youth. The Wildcats have gone 28-5 on their way to district and conference titles. But they only have three seniors including one who is a starter, Skylar Baumgardner. There are some key freshmen, led by Kylynn Thompson, a shortstop and pitcher, who played a lot of softball prior to hitting the varsity level.

EVART, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO