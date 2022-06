Stardew Valley is the next game to receive a free trial on Nintendo Switch Online. Members of Nintendo Switch Online will be able to play the indie farming sim from June 13 to June 19, according to the game’s Nintendo eShop page (opens in new tab). Like previous trials, it’ll give you access to the full game, so you can discover whether Stardew Valley’s cutesy bucolic lifestyle is right for you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO