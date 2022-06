An engineer who had a hand in building some of Tuscaloosa's most iconic places died Sunday, his family has confirmed to the Tuscaloosa Thread. After graduating from the University of Alabama with a degree in civil engineering, Jim Bambarger became the founder and sole employee of a construction material testing company now known as TTL, Inc. -- one of the city's largest and most influential engineering firms.

