A family’s refusal to get tacos led to a man attacking his sister, niece and juvenile nephew, Texas police say. The incident happened just after midnight Sunday, June 5, at a home in Wichita Falls, according to a police report. A 38-year-old from Grandfield, Oklahoma, had been drinking all night at a party when he asked everyone if they wanted to go out for tacos, Wichita Falls police said.

