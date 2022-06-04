ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Get an RTX 3060 gaming PC for just $799 in the Walmart Plus Weekend sale

By Alex Whitelock
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walmart Plus Weekend sale is live right now and offers what's easily one of the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming PC deals we've ever seen with this HP Pavilion for $799 (was $1,099.99) (opens in new tab). A full $300 brings this mid-range machine all the way down into...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Gaming#Samsung Galaxy Tab#Intel Core#Walmart Plus
Digital Trends

This Asus laptop for $150 is the best laptop deal you’ll find today

If you’re in the market for an affordable, go-anywhere computing device, Best Buy has a great deal on an Asus 14-inch laptop right now. Currently you can save $110 on the Asus R410 Laptop, which brings its price down to a super affordable $150. Any laptop for $150 is one of the best laptop deals you’ll come across, and this Asus 14-inch laptop is no slouch when it comes to performance and capability. Read on for more details on this steal of a laptop deal.
COMPUTERS
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
RTX
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
MotorBiscuit

Which SUVs Should You Buy Now? Consumer Reports Tells Us

Driving a new SUV gives you a great feeling. You’ve got a new vehicle with tons of possibilities that can last a long time. With vehicle prices higher than ever, it can be hard to find the right SUV and the deal you want. Fear not; some models offered with discounts and rebates can help you spend a little less. Let’s look at the highly-rated SUVs that bring impressive discounts to give you the savings you desire.
BUYING CARS
Benzinga

Amazon Terminates Employees Linked To Warehouse Union

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN sacked two employees linked to an organizing campaign that led to the company’s first-ever unionized warehouse in the U.S., CNBC reports. Mat Cusick and Tristan Dutchin have worked with the Amazon Labor Union, led by current and former company employees, to organize workers at the Amazon warehouses on New York’s Staten Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phone Arena

Another phone scam targets Verizon customers

Here's a warning for Verizon subscribers. Actually, this warning is for everyone with a smartphone, a tablet, and even a smartwatch. Yesterday, this writer received a phone call that was allegedly from Verizon Wireless. Even though we missed the call, thanks to Google Assistant's ability to transcribe messages, we could read the message which said, "Dear Verizon Wireless Customer your account have (sic) been suspended for verification to reactivate your account please press one to speak with a customer service representative.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Best Credit Cards for Instant Approval in June 2022

Unlike most credit cards -- where you'll need to wait until a physical card arrives in the mail to start spending -- instant approval credit cards can process applications in minutes and provide funds shortly after. Some issuers will even provide a credit card number you can use immediately upon approval.
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy