James Ruppert, 88, died on Saturday at Franklin Medical Center in ColumbusHe was serving two life sentences for killing 11 family members on Easter Sunday in 1975 Ruppert lived with his mother, was unemployed and struggled with alcohol at time of the murdersHe had gone to the shooting range before Easter celebrations and when he arrived home, his brother asked him: 'How's the Volkswagen?' Ruppert took it as an insult, as his brother was a successful GE engineer He would then fire 44 shots using three pistols and a rifleThe murderer then sat on the couch for two hours before calling police, saying that suicide was a mortal sin and he didn't want that to be his last act.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO