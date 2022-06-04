ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

Class of 2022 bids adieu to CFHS

By Alec Hamilton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cannon Falls community packed the Cannon Falls High School fieldhouse Friday night to watch the class of 2022 graduate in the 142nd CFHS commencement ceremony. The class of 2022 – made up of 98 graduates – celebrated, reminisced and performed in their last acts as Cannon Falls...

