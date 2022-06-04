Class of 2022 bids adieu to CFHS

Lauritz (Lars) Romo was born February 21, 1945, in Minneapolis, Minnesota and passed away in his home surrounded by family on June 1, 2022. He was adopted by Adolph and Marie Romo in September 1945. Lars graduated from Wanamingo High School in 1963. He attended the University of Minnesota, where he would complete his degree in Agriculture in 1968. During his studies, his father would pass away in 1966, which led Lars to carry out not only his schooling, but to continue the farming his father had left him and his mother. In 1973 he started working for Wanamingo Township doing road maintenance, a job he found passion doing. In 1975 he married Helen Hart from Deer River. They raised 5 sons on the homestead. With his passion and high skill for township road maintenance, in 1997, he accepted Cherry Grove Township road maintenance duties all while still working with Wanamingo Township and farming his land. In 2004, he married the love of this life, Ann (Esterby) Forsman. Lars would love to go on camping trips, and fishing trips with Ann and friends. He enjoyed woodworking, farming, gardening, making lefse, going to lutefisk dinners, and driving around on his Ranger to get the mail or pop-in on a neighbor to say hello. Lars always had a passion for farming, but that passion was present in anything he cared about or touched. He was soft spoken but always was a pleasure to be around with his many jokes and many wonderful memories of happiness he would share.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO