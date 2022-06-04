State superintendent resigns after less than a month on the job

Stephen Dackin

COLUMBUS — The state of Ohio’s newest Superintendent of Public Instruction, Stephen Dackin, resigns after less than a month on the job.

Our news partner at 10TV in Columbus report, State Board of Education President Charlotte McGuire, says she received Dackin’s resignation notice on Friday.

In Dackin’s letter, he said concerns were raised about his acceptance of the position, and he didn’t want “revolving door” questions to distract from the “important work ahead for schools, educators, and especially the children.”

Dackin has also refused any compensation for his time in service as the superintendent. This was so the department can “get on with building the educational future for the children of Ohio.”

Gov. Mike DeWine’s spokesperson released the following statement regarding Dackin’s resignation:

“Governor DeWine is surprised and disappointed by today’s announcement. However, he respects Mr. Dackin’s decision to not be a distraction from the important work Ohio needs to do in education, including enhancing literacy, mental health, and the ability of every child to live up to their God-given potential.”

