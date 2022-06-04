ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

State superintendent resigns after less than a month on the job

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGdRb_0g0PGAuH00
Stephen Dackin

COLUMBUS — The state of Ohio’s newest Superintendent of Public Instruction, Stephen Dackin, resigns after less than a month on the job.

Our news partner at 10TV in Columbus report, State Board of Education President Charlotte McGuire, says she received Dackin’s resignation notice on Friday.

In Dackin’s letter, he said concerns were raised about his acceptance of the position, and he didn’t want “revolving door” questions to distract from the “important work ahead for schools, educators, and especially the children.”

>>House Bill 99: Kettering city officials urging DeWine to veto bill

Dackin has also refused any compensation for his time in service as the superintendent. This was so the department can “get on with building the educational future for the children of Ohio.”

Gov. Mike DeWine’s spokesperson released the following statement regarding Dackin’s resignation:

“Governor DeWine is surprised and disappointed by today’s announcement. However, he respects Mr. Dackin’s decision to not be a distraction from the important work Ohio needs to do in education, including enhancing literacy, mental health, and the ability of every child to live up to their God-given potential.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Founder of 'Erin's Law' tries to convince Ohio Senate to pass bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate is considering a bill to teach elementary, middle and high school students how to protect themselves from sexual predators. Meanwhile, the survivor who came up with the idea after suffering her own personal horrors shared her story with senators Tuesday. What You Need...
OHIO STATE
TiffinOhio.net

Shame on lawmakers who snuck sweetheart charter, voucher deals into substitute teacher bill

Ohio’s schools are crying out for a fix to the substitute teacher shortage in our state. In 2018, about 16,400 people worked as substitute teachers in Ohio; in 2021, that number had plummeted to only about 5,000. And as a result, students, educators, and Ohio families suffered. Schools had to shift to remote instruction, educators who were already stretched thin had to cover other classes during their planning periods and lunches, and students ended up warehoused in auditoriums where they received adult supervision but no educational instruction.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus#State Board Of Education#House#Cox Media Group
Axios Columbus

What Ohio voters are Googling ahead of 2022 midterms

GIF: Jacque Schrag and Will Chase/AxiosResidents in Ohio's newly drawn 3rd Congressional District often seek out information about refugees and gay adoption.Meanwhile, those in the new 15th District — which stretches into rural Ohio and, like the 3rd, includes part of Franklin County — are interested in news about gun legislation, infrastructure and allegations of voter fraud. Driving the news: Axios launched an interactive dashboard last week of Google Trends data showing which topics are driving searches in each congressional district and how they compare with the rest of America. Why it matters: This search data can be a...
OHIO STATE
wcbe.org

HB616: Ohio's "Don't Say Gay/Don't Mention Race" Bill

Ohio House Bill 616, introduced by two Republican state lawmakers, would mandate controversial changes to portions of the state’s Revised Code that sets standards for public schools. The bill is similar to Florida’s recent “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in grades...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

'We're not thinking about our whole community' | Transgender athletes ban bill passes in Ohio House

OHIO, USA — The Ohio State House of Representatives gave the green light to House Bill 151, an education bill, last week with an amendment including new bans to athletics. "Minutes before midnight, before June 1, they introduced an amendment to completely ban trans athletes in female sports," Joseph Wood, board member at Equality Toledo, said. "What a way to wake up to Pride [Month.]"
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Arizona executes second death row inmate in less than a month

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Arizona has executed its second death row inmate in less than a month on Wednesday. The Associated Press said Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection Wednesday morning at the Florence Prison in Arizona. Atwood and his lawyers made a last-minute appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution but the Supreme Court, struck down the appeal about 30 minutes before his scheduled execution.
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Wrong-sized ballots delay results in Montana US House race

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Ballot printing errors have delayed election results for Montana’s new congressional seat, forcing a small northwestern county to count votes by hand in the Republican primary race between former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski.
MONTANA STATE
Cleveland.com

New Amtrak service in Ohio may be enticing, but has trappings of a boondoggle

I do not want either Gov. Mike DeWine or his Democratic gubernatorial challenger Nan Whaley to accept federal funds for Amtrak expansion. Some thoughts against expansion:. The proposed expansion to a new line connecting Cleveland to Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati is very enticing. However, certain state representatives and senators will add other stops (e.g., Akron, Marietta, Toledo) because of county and local lobbying.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to two controversial Ohio Bills

DAYTON — With pride month now underway, Americans all over the country are uplifting the LGBTQ+ community. However amid the celebrations, in Ohio there are some pieces of legislation some believe are doing the complete opposite. News Center Seven’s Brandon Lewis went to Courthouse Square where the Greater Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Gov. DeWine confirms he will sign bill lowering training requirements for armed school staff

Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 03, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. DeWine confirms he'll sign armed school personnel bill. (Statehouse News Bureau) — Ohio teachers and other school employees and volunteers could start carrying weapons in school buildings as soon as this fall. Gov. Mike DeWine has confirmed that he’ll sign a bill passed by Republican state lawmakers Wednesday that lowers training requirements for those armed personnel.
DAYTON, OH
Polarbear

Democratic governor nominee Nan Whaley: An estimated 7.4 million Ohioans to receive $350 checks if she is elected

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley announced her plan to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation, by providing Ohio families with an inflation rebate of $350. The current plan would send $350 to residents earning less than $80,000 annually and $750 to couples making making $160,000 or less a year. More than 7.4 million Ohio residents stand to benefit from this proposal, if enacted.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
78K+
Followers
107K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy