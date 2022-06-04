Authorities: New Cassel man arrested in connection to multiple overdoses, including 1 fatal

Officials say a man from New Cassel was arrested in connection to an overdose investigation.

The Nassau Narcotics Squad says they were investigating multiple overdoses, including one fatal and two non-fatal. They say that's what led them to the arrest of 24-year-old Gerardo Magana in Westbury.

Authorities say they recovered pills believed to contain Fentanyl Friday after 7 p.m.

Magana has been arrested three other times this year and was released without bail in all instances.

Magana was expected to be arraigned in court Saturday.