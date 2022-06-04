Shannon Sharpe Responded To Kevin Durant Who Said Shannon Gets His Basketball Knowledge From Twitter: "I Was Watching Games Without Sound When You Was Like Six... I Got Kids Damn Near Your Age."

Yikes! Earlier this year, Alex Rodriguez and bodybuilding competitor Kathryne "Kat" Padgett sparked rumors of a budding romance as they began attending a multitude of NBA games together, but at their most recent outing on May 25, his new flame made it clear they're an item.According to a Page Six eyewitness at the Miami Heat basketball game, Padgett was "very touchy" with the athlete, though he didn't do much to reciprocate her physical affections."She’s definitely way more touchy than [he is]. She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling," the onlooker spilled. "She looks kind of crazy...

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO