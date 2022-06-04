ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Shannon Sharpe Responded To Kevin Durant Who Said Shannon Gets His Basketball Knowledge From Twitter: "I Was Watching Games Without Sound When You Was Like Six... I Got Kids Damn Near Your Age."

By Divij Kulkarni
fadeawayworld.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Durant has been going at the media now and then recently, his Twitter presence is quite interesting, to say the least. KD responds to fans regularly and seems to enjoy talking hoops as well, but what usually catches the most attention is when he calls out one of the many...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 77

Tony Richardson Sr.
3d ago

so because you watched basketball 40 years ago that mean you have a better understanding than a player of KD caliber for real

Reply(11)
19
Michael Thomas
4d ago

When was a young man me and my friends would turn the sound off the TV while playing dominoes smoking weed and drinking beer and kept up with every play of the on the TV.

Reply
13
Ray Brooks
2d ago

Young ppl. It has been said where there is smoke fire will follow Durant need to chill,if he can't take the comeback.Draymond,called him out before everybody,Notice Durant did not say a word,Granny say I know why,He soft.

Reply(2)
7
