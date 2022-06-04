ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonica, IL

Double fatal reported late Friday in Tonica; car found in ravine

By John Small
starvedrock.media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekend already marred by a double fatal late Friday in Tonica. The Sheriff's Office says it...

www.starvedrock.media

nrgmediadixon.com

Several Fire Departments Respond to Early Morning Structure Fire

Sterling Fire Chief Mike Dettman reported on Tuesday that at approximately 5:13 am that morning, Twin-Com dispatched Sterling Fire, Rock Falls Fire, CGH EMS and Sterling PD to a possible structure fire at 304 8th Avenue, Sterling IL. Upon arrival, the initial responders reported fire was found to be coming...
STERLING, IL
KWQC

Illinois State Police investigate crash involving Henry County squad car

EAST MOLINE, IL (KWQC) - Illinois State Police say a two vehicle crash on I-80 eastbound near mile post 32.5 involved an unoccupied Henry County Deputy squad car. Police say they investigated the crash Sunday around 6:13 p.m. According to police, the Henry County Deputy was on scene of a...
WIFR

One dead, one injured at Rogers Quarry in Byron

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating a death that happened Saturday at Rogers Quarry in Byron. Preliminary reports say two individuals snuck into the quarry around 2 a.m. Both individuals fell down the quarry, resulting in one death and one hospitilazation. Multiple units responded to the call. A coroners...
BYRON, IL
KWQC

1 dead, 2 injured in single UTV crash in Warren County

WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Abingdon, Illinois man is dead and two children are injured after police say a UTV crashed and overturned several times in the ditch Monday in Warren County. According to Illinois State Police, 42-year-old Troy J. Simkins was driving a 2019 Camouflage Massimo 450 UTV...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Girl dies days after five-vehicle crash

PEORIA, Ill. – A young girl has died following a weekend crash on Interstate 55 McLean County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Mia Ross, 8, of Earlville was pronounced brain dead Tuesday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Ross was a passenger in one of five vehicles...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Driver ticketed for Scotts Law, hits Henry County deputy's car

East Moline, IL - On June 5, 2022, at approximately 6:13 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile post 32.5 in Henry County, involving an unoccupied Henry County Deputy squad car. The Henry County deputy was on scene of a previous crash, assisting with traffic control. The deputy’s squad car was stationary, with emergency lights activated, and unoccupied. At this time, a green Toyota Highlander, traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear end of the deputy’s squad car. No injuries were reported.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Young Earlville Girl Dies After Being Involved In Crash

A second person from Earlville has died from injuries sustained in a wreck southwest of Bloomington. The Peoria County Coroner's Office says 8-year-old Mia Ross was pronounced dead Tuesday at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was unresponsive and not breathing after being thrown from a vehicle involved in a crash Friday on Interstate 55.
EARLVILLE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Suffers Medical Emergency Before Accident According to Deputies

Late Friday afternoon Ogle County Deputies along with Rochelle Fire Department and Flagg Center Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash in the 5000 block of S. Mill Pond Road. After conducting an investigation it was discovered 51-year-old Erik Gilbert of Rochelle was traveling westbound on Flagg Road when...
ROCHELLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Laclede Record

Four-car crash ends in injury

A Brimfield, Ill. man was injured in a four vehicle wreck at 10:24 a.m. Monday on Interstate 44 at the 125.6 mile marker. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mohamed A. Hamdan, 40, of Chattanooga, Tenn., the driver of an eastbound 2016 Volvo Conventional Tractor Trailer was traveling too fast for conditions and struck the rear of an eastbound 2014 Honda Ridgeline driven by Hunter C. Reed, 22, of Brimfield, Ill., causing the vehicle to strike the rear of an eastbound 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Johnaton K. Hillmer, 25, of Kirbyville. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
BRIMFIELD, IL
starvedrock.media

Young Victims Identified In Tonica Crash

Two young lives were lost in a weekend crash. The La Salle County Coroner's Office says 24-year-old Thomas "T.J" Christmann of La Salle and his passenger 21-year-old Allyson Murray of Tiskilwa were killed in the single-vehicle wreck on South First Street or Route 251 in Tonica. It happened just after 10:30 Friday night. No other details about the crash have been released by the La Salle County Sheriff's Department.
TONICA, IL
KWQC

Police: 2 injured in crash on I-80 in Henry County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a crash closed westbound Interstate 80 in Henry County Sunday. Illinois State Police responded to the 32 mile marker of I-80 about 6:18 p.m., according to a media release. Police said a 2017 White Freightliner Truck Tractor, driven by 48-year-old Eric...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alexis woman facing numerous traffic citations over early Sunday crash

Around 2:15 am Sunday morning (June 5th), Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a report of a traffic crash. Officers arrived and observed a damaged, black, 2020 Nissan Maxima and a white 2019 GMC SUV on its side. No occupants were present in either vehicle, and a witness told police a female subject was seen walking from the scene talking on the phone. Officers made contact with the 24-year-old female who initially said she was not involved in the crash. After further questioning, the female admitted she was a passenger in the vehicle and she and the female driver had been drinking. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Shelbie Lair of Alexis. Inside the wrecked SUV, officers found Lair’s driver’s license, phone, and purse. Later on Sunday, Lair reported to the Public Safety Building to turn herself in. Lair told police she and some friends were out drinking the night before and she remembered nothing. She did not remember driving, crashing, or walking away from the crash. Lair received citations for Failure to Reduce Speed, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Notify Accident, and No Insurance.
ALEXIS, IL
starvedrock.media

Streator Motorcyclist Dies After Weekend Crash

A crash on the east end of downtown Oglesby ended up taking a life. Fifty-one-year-old Eric A. Davis of Streator was pronounced dead Sunday at St. Margaret's Health in Peru. He was rushed there after crashing his motorcycle near the intersection of East Walnut Street and Glen Avenue just after 1 o'clock in the morning.
STREATOR, IL
walls102.com

Motorcycle crash takes life of Streator man

OGLESBY – A Streator man has died after a motorcycle crash in Oglesby on Sunday. The Oglesby Police Department say that in the early morning hours a motorcycle being operated by 51-year-old Eric A. Davis crashed at the intersection of Glen Ave. and Walnut Street. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation by the Oglesby Police Department and the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
STREATOR, IL
wcbu.org

Motorcyclist dies in East Peoria crash

A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after being hit by a pickup truck in East Peoria late Saturday night, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. Hanley said in a news release the crash happened in the 4200 block of North Main Street (Illinois Route 116) at about 11:49 p.m.
EAST PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

McLean County crash takes life of Earlville woman

BLOOMINGTON – An Earlville woman is dead after a fatal multi-vehicle crash in McLean County on Friday. The Illinois State Police say around 4 PM they were called to I-55 southbound near Mile Marker 151 for a five vehicle crash. Two individuals were killed in the crash and three others were taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The McLean County Coroner’s Office has identified one of the deceased as 65-year-old Kimberly J. Grey of Earlville. The identity of the other individual killed has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the McClean County Coroner’s Office.
WIFR

Man hit after ATV, dirt bike drivers open fire on Whitman Street Bridge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man driving a truck was reportedly struck by a bullet fired while he was driving on Whitman Street Bridge. Police responded to the call around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of N. Main and John Streets. Officers met with the male victim caught...
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: 1 person seriously injured after multi-car crash in Bloomington

UPDATE (8:35 p.m.) - Bloomington Police said they have reopened the intersection of East Empire and Hershey Road, site of Monday afternoon’s four-car collision. BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Three people were hurt, one seriously, after a four-car crash at a busy Bloomington intersection. A police lieutenant said...

