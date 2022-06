With COVID-19 cases again on the rise and a caregiver system stretched to the limit, the Rhode Island General Assembly must invest its relief funding immediately, said essential caregivers represented by SEIU 1199NE at a State House rally on Tuesday. Workers hoped to shine a light on the crisis of care that is cutting across all healthcare sectors and call on the General Assembly to invest available state and federal covid-relief funding now, as intended.

PROTESTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO