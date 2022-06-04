Will Brennan continues quick ascent through Guardians’ system

Owning your own home state in terms of recruiting is incredibly important for building a respected college football program. Especially with the Buffaloes being the only Power 5 program in Colorado, this expectation should be a priority for Karl Dorrell and his staff. Not to mention, it’s easier to visit in-state recruits and, conversely, it’s easier for them to attend games and take official visits. The Buffs had 34 in-state players on their roster last season and have two players on their 2022 signing day class from Colorado. As of June 8, they’ve offered 12 Centennial State prep stars from the class of 2023. Here are all 12 of those players: Ismael Cisse — WR, Cherry Creekhttps://twitter.com/IsmaelCisse_/status/1528474144240566272Silas Evans — WR, George Washingtonhttps://twitter.com/SilasEvans_3/status/1529935681702838279Andrew Metzger — TE, Regis Jesuit (Committed)https://twitter.com/AndrewMetzger87/status/1514733640567062541Ethan Thomason — OT, Rocky Mountainhttps://twitter.com/EthanThomason77/status/1526745151686713345Zachary Henning — OT, Grandviewhttps://twitter.com/ZacharyHenning9/status/1488274461761671176Brayden Dorman — QB, Vista Ridge (Committed to Arizona)https://twitter.com/247Sports/status/1496290555055296518Joshua Bates — OL. Durango (Committed to Oklahoma)https://twitter.com/FootballDurango/status/1534165079251226624Hank Zilinskas — OL, Cherry Creekhttps://twitter.com/HankZilinskas/status/1525145914737692674Hayden Moore — LB, Regis Jesuithttps://twitter.com/HMOORE3405/status/1509364228783853571Logan Brantley — LB, Cherry Creekhttps://twitter.com/LoganBrantley4/status/1516070563529195522Blake Purchase — Edge, Cherry Creekhttps://twitter.com/BlakePurchase/status/1462104789131669505Chase Brackney — Edge, Cherry Creek (Committed to Iowa)https://twitter.com/ChaseBrackney2/status/149341073786320486611

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO