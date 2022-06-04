‘Law & Order’: Did New Episodes of ‘Organized Crime’ or ‘SVU’ Air on June 2?

After more than 20 years on the air, you might think that Law & Order would be beginning to show signs of decay, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. On the contrary, the police procedural franchise continues to be a ratings titan, with all three series under its umbrella (Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime) drawing millions of viewers each week.

Though they’ve already seen hundreds of episodes, fans can’t get enough of their favorite detectives. Unfortunately, however, the wait for new episodes has just begun. All three Law & Order series wrapped up in late May, meaning there were no new episodes last night (June 2nd).

Typically, summer provides an off-season for Law & Order, which then returns in the fall. As such, fans can likely expect a return of Benson and Stabler in late September or early October.

The new seasons of Law & Order will feature huge shakeups for all three series. Both SVU and Organized Crime will have new showrunners, with the SVU showrunner coming from outside the franchise. This could be a positive, however, as SVU will be on its 24th season and fresh storylines are an absolute must.

As for the mothership, Season 22 will be without Anthony Anderson, who was with the show for two years before its initial cancellation in 2010 and returned for an additional season with the revival.

‘Law & Order’ Boss Dick Wolf Teases Massive Crossover Event

Crossover events are a sure way to excite fans, regardless of the characters involved. Now that Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Chris Meloni) are on separate shows, however, fans are more clamorous for crossover episodes than ever.

Thankfully, Dick Wolf, creator of the Law & Order universe, is more than open to the idea. In fact, he created his three franchises (FBI, Law & Order, and One Chicago) with such events in mind.

“It’s a constant exploration of possibilities,” Dick Wolf explained to Variety. “There are 56 actors under contract. The concept is there are nine shows. And anybody who’s in any of the nine shows can appear in the other eight, even on different networks. It’s pretty cool.”

Taking Dick Wolf’s words at face value, TV drama fans could not only see more Law & Order crossovers in the future but crossovers between the three FBI series, three One Chicago series, and three Law & Order series. So, theoretically, Dylan McDermott could reappear on Organized Crime, but as a lead detective of the FBI rather than the nefarious crime boss he once played on the show.

Dick Wolf crossovers never fail to be a hit with fans. And though keeping crossovers rare is what makes them special, the endless possibilities make for some truly exciting potential episodes.