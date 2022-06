Election officials in some of Iowa’s largest counties are reporting that hundreds of voters missed the deadline to request absentee ballots ahead of the June 7 primary. The Iowa Capital Dispatch reports, in four of Iowa’s largest counties, Polk, Linn, Scott, and Black Hawk, a total of 461 voters’ requests for absentee ballots were denied that would have arrived on time before last year’s new law, county auditors said.

