Texas State

Texas ranks last in mental health care among U.S. states

By Scott Simon
publicradioeast.org
 4 days ago

Governor Greg Abbott rejected calls for gun control following the school shooting in Uvalde and said Texas and society as a whole need to do a better job with mental health. In fact, a recent report found that, when it comes to mental health care access across the country, Texas ranks...

5 years into GenX probe, new NC gov't action plan unveiled

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and his environmental chief have unveiled a new strategy to address further efforts to reduce and remedy a broad category of “forever chemicals” like GenX in water sources. Cooper and Environmental Quality Secretary Elizabeth Biser visited Wilmington on Tuesday to chronicle state government’s efforts so far to address discharges like those from a Chemours Co. plant in Bladen County and what's ahead. GenX ended up in the Cape Fear River, the drinking water sources for several hundred thousand people in southeastern North Carolina. A state investigation of the pollution began five years ago this month.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Algal blooms an increasing concern for ENC as summer approaches

As summer approaches and temperatures rise, harmful algal blooms are an increasing concern in Eastern North Carolina waterways. Many factors lead to algal blooms, such as elevated temperatures, low water flow, and an increase in nutrients entering a waterbody. Areas like the Chowan River and Albermarle Sound have experienced toxic algal blooms each summer for the past seven years. Dan Wiltsie with the Division of Water Quality says blooms have already been reported this spring in the Little River and Pasquotank River. Wiltsie adds that the lack of rainfall and dry conditions that Eastern North Carolina is currently experiencing can exacerbate algal bloom formation. Still, he says algal blooms are difficult to predict so they rely on the public’s help to track when and where they occur. An online reporting form is available on the DEQ website. There’s also a dashboard that tracks current algal blooms throughout the state. Wiltsie warns that some algae produce toxins that can cause adverse health effects in humans and pets, so the public is urged to stay away from algal blooms.
SCIENCE

