‘The Last Bookseller to be featured on BookEnds Online Edition June 11

WADENA — “The Last Bookseller: A Life in the Rare Book Trade,” by Gary Goodman is the featured book for this month’s BookEnds Online Edition Saturday at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.

When Goodman wandered into a run-down, used book shop that was going out of business in East St. Paul in 1982, he had no idea the visit would change his life. He walked in as a psychiatric counselor and walked out as the store’s new owner. In this book, Goodman describes his sometimes desperate, sometimes hilarious career as a used and rare book dealer in Minnesota — the early struggles, the travels to estate sales and book fairs, the remarkable finds, and the bibliophiles, forgers, book thieves, and book hoarders he met along the way. As both a memoir and a history of booksellers and book scouts, criminals and collectors, “The Last Bookseller” offers an ultimately poignant account of the used and rare book business during its final Golden Age.

