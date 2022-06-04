ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadena, MN

‘The Last Bookseller to be featured on BookEnds Online Edition June 11

By staff reports
The Pilot Independent
 4 days ago

WADENA — “The Last Bookseller: A Life in the Rare Book Trade,” by Gary Goodman is the featured book for this month’s BookEnds Online Edition Saturday at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.

When Goodman wandered into a run-down, used book shop that was going out of business in East St. Paul in 1982, he had no idea the visit would change his life. He walked in as a psychiatric counselor and walked out as the store’s new owner. In this book, Goodman describes his sometimes desperate, sometimes hilarious career as a used and rare book dealer in Minnesota — the early struggles, the travels to estate sales and book fairs, the remarkable finds, and the bibliophiles, forgers, book thieves, and book hoarders he met along the way. As both a memoir and a history of booksellers and book scouts, criminals and collectors, “The Last Bookseller” offers an ultimately poignant account of the used and rare book business during its final Golden Age.

BookEnds Online Edition is produced by the Wadena County Historical Society and is made possible, in part, by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
