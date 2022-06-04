Writers Conference returns Bemidji State University

Bemidji State University’s annual North Woods Writer’s Conference will welcome award-winning authors from around the nation from June 20-26.

Since 2003, writers from all over the United States have gathered on the shores of Lake Bemidji with authors and teachers to practice writing poetry, fiction and creative nonfiction. After two virtual conferences in 2020 and 2021, the week-long conference will return the Minnesota’s North Woods.

This year, writing workshops will be offered by Kimberly Blaeser, Douglas Kearney, Joni Tevis, Benjamin Percy and Aimee Nezhukumatathil. Renowned poet and essayist Claudia Rankine will also be in attendance as the 2022 distinguished visiting writer.

Registered attendees will participate in a morning craft talk, day-long workshops, lakeside activities and an evening reading series every day. The reading series is closed to the public for 2022, but is open to members of the media.

Blaeser will open the reading series on June 20 and will be followed by Nezhukumatathil, Rankine, Tevis, Percy and Kearney respectively each evening throughout the week. All readings begin at 7:30 pm.

The conference is funded in part by grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board, the Region 2 Arts Council and the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.