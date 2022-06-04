ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man shot in leg while running into restaurant in South Side

wtae.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — A male was shot in the leg with a stray bullet early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh's South Side....

www.wtae.com

Comments / 7

Lisa Uddstrom
4d ago

It’s like a free for all with these shootings anymore and nothing can be done about it! I think if I saw no shootings on the news one day I would be more surprised it’s really Ridiculous!

Reply
2
Randy
4d ago

Mayor gained said the social worker will be right over . Find out why the shooter felt he or she had to shoot this guy .

Reply
3
