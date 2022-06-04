Man shot in leg while running into restaurant in South Side
PITTSBURGH — A male was shot in the leg with a stray bullet early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh's South Side....www.wtae.com
It’s like a free for all with these shootings anymore and nothing can be done about it! I think if I saw no shootings on the news one day I would be more surprised it’s really Ridiculous!
Mayor gained said the social worker will be right over . Find out why the shooter felt he or she had to shoot this guy .
