Help! I Think I Made a Terrible Mistake When I Helped My Elderly Neighbor With Her Groceries.

By R. Eric Thomas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I moved into a new upstairs apartment five months ago. I made the mistake of helping my wheelchair-bound neighbor, “Stella,” with her groceries during my move. Stella had her bag break in the parking lot after she got off the...

Help! My Mom Stopped Talking to Me Because I Got a Pit Bull.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. (R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave.) R. Eric Thomas: Hi, all! I hope you had lovely weekends. I’ve...
Lefty Graves

Husband mistakenly calls wife thinking she’s his mistress

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I sat with my friend sipping coffee one morning when she received an unexpected phone call from her husband. Unfortunately, she didn't get to the phone in time, so he left her a voicemail. The voicemail told her, "If you want to have a great lunch, join me at XYZ restaurant at noon."
Alaskan Malamute Protests Going to the Vet and We Can’t Stop Laughing

Sadly, your dog can't talk to you. But that doesn't mean your pup isn't chatty. In fact, if your dog is anything like an Alaskan Malamute on TikTok, they're quite the chatterbox. Unfortunately for his owner, @krispyk9.execs, in a recent video Diesel was using his powers to complain about going to the veterinarian's office. We totally get it, Diesel. We hate going to the doctor's too.
My Mom Is Subjecting My Son to Her Toxic Behavior

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have an interesting relationship with my mother. I know she loves me; she has done all the things she was required to do (fed me, clothed me, housed me) and more (came to my performances, let me have friends over). But she doesn’t like me. When I was little, she told everyone I was her “ball and chain.” She only offered praise when I played the same way she did. And once I was in junior high, she started criticizing my weight. She ruined every special occasion I had by yelling at my dad for “continuing to feed me” when I was already so fat or harassing me to wear clothes that made me look thinner. When I look back at my high school photos, I realize I never had a weight problem. It was all in her head.
I Love My Son. But I Suddenly Have Zero Desire to Play With Him

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am a full-time mom to a 2-year-old. We had him right at the start of the pandemic and have been his only caretakers (his grandparents are in different countries). Since then it has been just my husband and I, taking him to parks, hospitals, stores and everything. We finally enrolled him in a lovely daycare close by three days a week, since I was starting full-time work after an extended break. Once he started going, I began to feel like I have no energy to do anything with him. I am not up for taking him to the park, I don’t want to play outside with him or feed him. I don’t mind putting him to bed, sitting next to him for hours at a stretch reading his favorite books, feeding him while he sits on my lap (not running around), or doing quiet activities but I have absolutely no energy to run behind him. I feel miserable and out of sorts wondering if there is something more serious than just tiredness. I cannot pull myself up from the sofa to play with him, but I am more than happy to hold him in my arms and sing songs with him. What is wrong with me? Is this normal?
