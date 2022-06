NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he reportedly shot a man in North Nashville Sunday. Metro police reported Laquintaze Buford fired multiple shots outside a store on Buchanan Street, striking the victim in the right leg as he was walking away. The victim told police he was walking to the store when someone behind him in a black car “randomly started shooting.”

