STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police on Staten Island are investigating two alleged groping incidents aboard MTA buses that occurred hours apart from each other. The Advance/SILive.com previously reported on an incident Monday in New Springville around 4 p.m. on an S79 bus. Police said a 14-year-old female reported an unknown male sat down next to her and placed his hand on her inner thigh, then proceeded to ask her questions. She alerted the bus operator and exited at Marsh Avenue and Ring Road.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 58 MINUTES AGO