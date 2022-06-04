ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

City of Jamestown Announces 2022 Streets Program

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Jamestown announced its 2022 Streets Program on Friday, with work having already begun. Due to increased state aid, the city will be aggressive in implementing an expanded program. The plan focuses...

chautauquatoday.com

Wendel says ImmunityBio remains on track with plans for Dunkirk plant

ImmunityBio remains on track with its plans for the Athenex plant in town of Dunkirk, which the California-based company acquired in February. That's according to County Executive P.J. Wendel, who says representatives from the Department of Planning and Economic Development met with the company's Human Resources Director on Tuesday. Wendel says they wanted to get an update on the 400,000 square foot facility on Route 5...
DUNKIRK, NY
wrfalp.com

City, Jamestown Schools Proposing Shared Services Agreement to Plow Sidewalks

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist and the Jamestown Public Schools District are proposing a shared services plan to keep sidewalks clear of snow during the winter. Sundquist, with School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker, presented the proposed plan to City Council at its work session Monday night. Dr. Whitaker said the two...
chautauquatoday.com

County DPF Announces Rehabilitation Project for County Route 380

The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities will be rehabilitating a stretch of County Route 380 between Kimball Stand and Stockton, beginning June 16th. The road will not be closed during the project, but motorists should expect lane closures with flaggers and signage during the weekday hours of 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM. The project is expected to run until July 1st. A detour will not be posted, and motorists should plan on taking an alternate route.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas Plans to Seek State Assistance if Brooks Hospital Leaves Dunkirk

The City of Dunkirk is planning to ask for financial assistance from New York State if Brooks Memorial Hospital relocates to the Village of Fredonia. That's according to Mayor Willie Rosas, who spoke about the issue during Tuesday's Common Council meeting. Rosas says if the hospital leaves Dunkirk, he would like Governor Kathy Hochul's Office to provide assistance for repurposing the current hospital building and addressing a gap in services...
Jamestown, NY
Government
City
Jamestown, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Survey ranks Village of Fredonia a top college town

A survey recently compiled by RentCafe listed the village of Fredonia as one of the Best College Towns in the Northeast. The home of the State University of New York at Fredonia ranked second. Ithaca, home of Cornell University, finished third. A RentCafe research and writing team analyzed relevant data using three categories to rank the best college towns with populations between 10,000 and 300,000, of which at least 25 percent were students in the northeast region. Amherst, Massachusetts finished number one.
FREDONIA, NY
wesb.com

Foster Township Bridge Projects Delayed

The Bolivar Drive and Fairview Heights bridge projects in Foster Township are being delayed. At Monday’s Supervisors meeting, chair George Hocker announced that the bridges would not replaced this year due to a lack of supplies to complete the project, and that the Township would be filing for an extension for the funding to replace the bridges.
BRADFORD, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Mayor Remarks On Gun Legislation

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist addressed the city council at their Monday night work session about the new gun laws signed by Governor Kathy Hochul earlier that day. The legislation passed will increase the age to purchase a semi automatic rifle from the age of 18 to 21,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Local Colleges Unite for Students Seeking Bachelor's Degrees

SUNY Fredonia and Jamestown Community College announced on Wednesday a new partnership between the colleges that will make attaining a Bachelor's degree more accessible to the Southern Tier. The colleges are working together to allow graduates of JCC to complete Bachelor's degree programs offered at SUNY Fredonia through classes held...
FREDONIA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Phase Two Of West Side Sewer Extension Project Begins

CELORON – Plans to implement Phase 2 of the Westside Sewer Extension Project has been approved by the South and Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer Districts’ Board of Directors. During a March meeting, the Board unanimously approved the plan presented by GHD Consulting Services, Inc., with the maximum amount to be spent for this project is $24 million dollars.
STOW, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Steuben County holds 66th Dairy Festival

The sun warmed the crisp air Saturday as thousands lined Liberty Street in Bath to mark the importance of the dairy industry in Steuben County, marking the 66th year of the Dairy Festival. The Big Blue Band of Haverling High School led local six bands as the parade featured dozens...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sundquist attends Hochul's bill signing

The city of Jamestown's top elected leader made the trip to the Bronx on Monday to be on hand for Governor Kathy Hochul's signing of new legislation strengthening New York's gun laws. The new laws include raising the age to 21 for the sale of AR-15s and requiring a license to purchase the weapons. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says they're small steps, but he's hopeful they will help places like Jamestown...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

McDonald Declares June 11 “Zippo Day” in Bradford

The following is the text of a proclamation from Bradford Mayor James McDonald. This month is a milestone in the City of Bradford. It is the 90th anniversary of Zippo Manufacturing. Zippo manufacturing has been a cornerstone of our community for longer than most of us have been alive. But...
BRADFORD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Groups Hold Rallies to Voice Concerns Over Brooks Memorial Hospital

With the future of Brooks Memorial Hospital up in the air, two groups held rallies Saturday morning at the Clarion Hotel in Dunkirk to make their voices heard on the issue. Inside the hotel, the Brooks-TLC Hospital System Board of Directors hosted a rally to speak about the importance of health care in rural communities, as well as an urgency to progress with the site of a new Brooks Hospital on East Main Street in Fredonia. Brooks-TLC Board President Chris Lanski says a number of factors have delayed progress on the building project...
WETM 18 News

Steuben County reports one COVID-19 death

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of a COVID-related death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Steuben County to 302. The Public Health Department says that the death was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 86. This is the […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

County Lawmakers Pass Motion for Juneteenth Day

The Chautauqua County Legislature recently passed a motion making June 19th "Juneteenth Day" in the county. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. While slaves in the U.S. were emancipated almost two years earlier, they weren't finally freed in Texas until June 19, 1865. Celebrations will be held this June 19th in Jamestown and Dunkirk. Fredonia Democrat Susan Parker highlighted the importance of Juneteenth during the legislature's monthly meeting in May...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Several departments battle house fire in Westfield

Several fire departments responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in the Village of Westfield. The fire at 66 South Portage Street was first reported around 8:30 AM. Westfield Fire responded to the scene and received mutual aid from Brocton, Portland, Ripley, Sherman, Mayville, Dewittville, Fredonia, Stockton and Panama, as well as the Crescent and Fuller Hose companies out of North East, Pennsylvania. There were no injures reported in the blaze, and the Red Cross is assisting two adults living at that address. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team is looking for the cause. Other departments on scene included Ellery Center Rehab, Chautauqua County EMS, the county's FAST and Tech Rescue teams, County Fire Police, Westfield Police, the Westfield Electric Department, and the Westfield DPW. Firefighters were on scene for nearly seven hours.
WESTFIELD, NY

