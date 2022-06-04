ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embarrass, MN

Sauna Day celebration set for June 11

EMBARRASS — Join Sisu Heritage to celebrate the Finnish tradition of sauna on National Sauna Day, Saturday, June 11. The free, family-friendly event is outdoors, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nelimark Homestead and Museum in Embarrass.

Traveling saunas, including a unique tent sauna, and Lamppa sauna stoves will be on display. A pulled pork meal will be available. There will be the traditional boot-throwing contest, and Wendy Sweney will bring her adorable baby goats. Tyler Burkum will provide music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Farmstead Artisans gift shop will be open, offering free coffee and selling an array of handmade and homemade goodies. The shop has aprons, notecards, T-shirts, Finnish ceramics, books, rugs and much more. Tour the museum rooms and exhibits, the buildings on the grounds including the historic sauna, and the old farm implements.

National Sauna Day is sponsored by these generous local businesses: C&C Winger Construction, Wintergreen Northern Wear, Embarrass-Vermillion Credit Union and Benville Service.

The Nelimark is located on Hwy. 21 at the intersection with Salo Rd., across from the fire hall and the fairgrounds.

