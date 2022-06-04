SCIA: Scores and highlights from Whaling City Youth Baseball from May 24-27

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from recent Whaling City Youth Baseball action.

Monday, May 24

McCann & Son’s 5, Dave’s 4: Jack Anderson was a one-man wrecking crew on Monday night at The Whale. Anderson ripped a double and two home runs, the last home run was walk-off game-winner in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel the Paint Crew to a huge win in a fiercely contested game. Joel Vasquez and Chayse Mello each had a fine game at the plate for Dave’s. Nick Frias had two hits and scored twice as he continued to “set the table” out of the leadoff spot for The Paint Crew.

Southcoast Towing 3, ACG 1: Drew Alafiate and Kolin DaSilva combined to limit ACG to just two hits off the bats of Ryan Maclean and Colton Almeida. Ty Ross pitched extremely well for ACG allowing only three hits, two of which were by Alafiate and the other by DaSilva, and they made them count as they led to three runs to insure the win.

Palace Pizza 7, Amaral’s Linguica 4: Matteo Pacheco had three hits, Landen Florent chipped in with two, and Thomas Mahar had one as the Pizza Crew behind the one hit performance on the mound of Pacheco and Florent put this game in their win column. Ben Valente tallied the lone hit for Amaral’s.

Tuesday, May 24

N. B. Fire 6, Tremblay Bus 5: The Fire Department captured their first win on Tuesday night by way of a big walk off win in the bottom of the seventh inning scored by J.C. Robles who led off the inning with his second hit of the game. Rylan Kelly had two hits as well. Braydon Monaghan picked up the win on the mound for N.B. Fire. Tucker Wilcox had a nice game for Tremblay with two hits for his team.

DeBross Oil 2, Kitchens & Baths 2: Myles Sequeira and Don Lopes Jr led off the game for K&B with back-to-back hits and both would score to stake their squad to an early 2-0 lead. Lopes was outstanding on the mound for K&B striking out 12 DeBross hitters while scattering five hits. Gavin Pacheco drove in Landen Evangelho in the bottom of the first to answer K&B’s early lead. In the fourth inning DeBross would tie the game as Pacheco would be driven in by his brother Logan on a two-out double. The Oilers would escape with a tie and remain undefeated.

Wonder Bowl 6, Table 8 Restaurant 4: Cole Devlin had two hits and two RBIs and he also was the winning pitcher, scattering four hits while striking out 16 Table 8 hitters to lead Wonder Bowl to their second win of the season. Landon Cabral had two hits for Table 8 in a very well-played game.

Wednesday, May 25

Amaral’s Linguica 13, N.B. Fire 1: Mikey Lopez was the winning pitcher for Amaral’s tossing a complete game and striking out nine Fire hitters. Equally impressive was the fact that he only walked one batter during his outing. Jack Fleurent had a nice game, contributing three hits toward the win while driving in four runs. Aiden Arunsi chipped in with two hits and two RBIs to lead Amaral’s to their first win of the season. Rylan Kelley had two hits for New Bedford Fire,

LeBeau’s 8, T.S. Sports 0: Ben Viera started and pitched the first three innings for LeBeau’s before handing the ball to Lucas Souza who came on and pitched the final three, as LeBeau’s handed T.S. Sports their first defeat of the season. Viera also chipped in with two hits as did his teammate Souza. Kyle Soares scored twice and had two hits for LeBeau’s to help lead his team to their fifth win of the season. Carter Correia and Donovan Libby each had hits for T.S. Sports.

Tremblay Bus 15, Kitchens & Baths 2: Cam Riccio followed up his last outstanding outing on the mound with a complete-game, one-hitter in which he struck out seven K&B hitters. Riccio backed up his performance on the hill with a first inning RBI. Isaac Teixeira contributed three hits, Tucker Wilcox, Nathanial Martinez and Santos Alvarez Jr chipped in at the plate as well to help lead the Bus Company to the victory. Evan Sousa tallied the lone hit for K&B.

Thursday, May 26

DeBross Oil 13, Palace Pizza 1: Gavin Pacheco and Reed LaPlante teamed up to silence the Palace Pizza bats, Pacheco scattered three hits over his time on the hill, and LaPlante came on in the last inning and struck out the side to keep the Oilers undefeated on the season. Landen Evangelho had three hits including a first inning two run homer, Max Mutnansky stroked three hits, Austin Rodrigues chipped in with two hits and Kevin Padilla had two hits for DeBross. Thomas Mahar doubled for the Pizza Crew and scored his team’s lone run.

T.S. Sports 16, A.C.G. 6: Jacob Antonio and Donovan Libby combined on the mound for TS Sports striking out 14 ACG hitters. Antonio had three hits and three RBIs, Libby chipped in with two hits and knocked in two RBIs, Aiden DaSilva also ripped two doubles to get TS Sports back on the winning track. Ryan Maclean led ACG with two hits.

Friday, May 27

McCann & Son’s 13, Table 8 Restaurant 1: The Paint Crew rapped out 11 hits on Friday night led by Nick Frias who led the team with four, Jack Anderson had two, Quentin Frias knocked in four RBI, while Ethan Dube and Ben Clough chipped in with the bats as well to lead The Paint Crew to yet another win. Dube, Dakota Gamage and Isiah Figueroa combined on mound limit Table 8 to just two hits. Landon Cabral doubled and knocked in the only Table 8 run of the game.

LeBeau’s 8, Southcoast Towing 5: Ben Viera, Lucas Greene and Kyle Soares combined on the mound to defeat Southcoast Towing on Friday night in what could be called an old fashion “slugfest.” LeBeau’s banged out 10 hits as a team, led by Kyle Soares who went 4-4, including a three-run bomb that insured the win, and teammate Lucas Greene who ripped two doubles to help the cause. Drew Alfaiate doubled and singled and knocked in two RBIs for Southcoast but it would not be enough as LeBeau’s would put this game in the win column.

