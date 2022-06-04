ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Delinquency Rate For Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities In Largest Decline Of 2022

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guRZ2_0g0P6iT800

The delinquency rate for commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) took on its biggest decline of the year in March, according to new data from Trepp LLC.

What Happened: Last month’s CMBS delinquency rate was 3.14%, a 37 basis points (bps) decline from April. The rate has been plummeting for 22 of the last 23 months, with only a brief uptick in late 2021.

“At the current improvement rate, the overall delinquency rate could fall below 3% in the coming months, a prospect that seemed unthinkable during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Manus Clancy, senior managing director at Trepp. “As a refresher, the delinquency rate hit 10.32% in June 2020 amid the market volatility caused by the pandemic. This was near the all-time high of 10.34% seen in July 2012.”

How It Happened: All of the major commercial property sectors saw improvements in May, with the greatest declines recorded in the retail sector (down 79 bps to 6.97%) and lodging sector (down 51 bps to 5.83%).

Other sectors recording declines in their delinquency rates were multifamily (down 18 bps to 1.01%), office (down 8 bps to 1.63%) and industrial (down 8 bps to 0.38%).

“Year-over-year, the overall U.S. CMBS delinquency rate is down 302 bps,” said Clancy.

Photo: Pete Linforth / Pixabay

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Mortgage#Commercial Property#Trepp Llc#U S Cmbs
Motley Fool

Here's Where the Housing Market Is Headed in June

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Since the start of the year, the U.S....
BUSINESS
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
BGR.com

$2,500 stimulus payments available to help some Americans pay rent

The stimulus checks keep flowing — sort of. In the absence of any more such handouts from the federal government, states and cities have taken a piecemeal, ad hoc approach to try and keep all this going on a local level. It’s why, for example, Californians might be getting money to offset high gas prices soon. And why Biden himself wants to pivot from stimulus checks to a different kind of stimulus (student loan debt relief). Meanwhile, Hawaii has a stimulus-style program of its own, to help people with soaring rent payments.
HAWAII STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy