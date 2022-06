The price of a gallon of gas shot up 25 cents in just one week, according to AAA, with the national average now reaching $4.86 as of Monday. Gasoline is more than $4 a gallon in all 50 US states -- and has passed $5 in at least 10. Heading into summer, analysts predict even higher prices. According to a report by JPMorgan, the nationwide average could surpass $6.20 a gallon by August.

2 DAYS AGO