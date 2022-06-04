Due to an influx of feline rescues, the Panama Animal Welfare Society ( PAWS ) is offering $25 cat adoptions through Sunday. This fee includes spaying or neutering, microchipping, vaccines and preventative medications.

The shelter is highlighting two of the cats available for adoption.

Azalea, 1-year-old domestic short-haired cat

Meet Azalea, a spayed female cat looking for a forever home. A resident at the PAWS shelter since Jan. 29, Azalea is described as sweet and calm.

Ariadne, 10-year-old brown tabby domestic short-haired cat

Thought to be about 10 years old, Ariadne is a friendly female cat who loves greeting and being pet.

For information on adopting these animals, visit https://www.paws-shelter.org/adoption-application .

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: PAWS offers $25 cat adoptions this weekend, highlights 2 looking for homes | Pets of the Week