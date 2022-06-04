Henry County As It Was

Roswell, Georgia is often mistaken for another part of Atlanta. This is a big mistake. Roswell has much to offer its visitors in the area of history and nature. Three house museums on 640 acres make up the Historic District. They show the city’s 19th-century roots. There are many options for bicycling, including the Chattahoochee River, woodland trails and marsh boardswalks, as well as biking. Roswell has become a popular spot for foodies over the past few years. Canton Street is home to over 20 restaurants and 10 chain stores. Dog-friendly areas are also available in the city. Many shops will provide water bowls for their dogs.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO