Henry County, GA

Henry County As It Was

By Seth Jackson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the...

Updates from Stockbridge City Council

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its May 31 workshop meeting to spend more than a half-million dollars on security equipment and services for a variety of public buildings. The money for the $542,062 contract will be reimbursed through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. According to council documents, city...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry EMA hosts Hazard Incident Management Exercise

The Henry County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) was honored to host a Georgia All Hazards Incident Management Team Exercise in conjunction with members of the State of Georgia’s Incident Management on May 18 at the Henry County Emergency Operations Center in McDonough. A collaborative effort, the state’s team of...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Roundup of candidates in state, local elections

It is almost time for a select group of Henry County voters to return to the polls. A number of Democratic primary races are still being contested, most of them statewide, while only two Republican primary races affecting anyone in the county are still up for grabs. The official date for the runoff election is June 21, but voters in Henry can make their choices known a week earlier.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Old Timers and Newcomers: Henry County through 200 Years

The Return of King Cotton, New People, Towns and Communities, Institutions and Industries. The year 2021 was our county’s Bicentennial year, marking 200 years since our County’s founding by an Act of the Georgia state legislature. It is altogether fitting to look back on the last two centuries, on the people and events that made Henry County what it is today and – hopefully – to draw some lessons from our county’s long and eventful history.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
County commissioners reveal early plans for aging Gwinnett Place Mall

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County has plans to redevelop Gwinnett Place Mall with a vision of making it a center for people to live, work, eat and shop. The county purchased 93 acres of land that covers much of the struggling mall and parking lot. Plans are to develop the land into an active center with retail, office and housing space.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
Updates from McDonough City Council meeting

Two rezoning requests were approved by the McDonough City Council at its May 16 regular meeting. Michael Burdette for the Copeland House, 94 Macon Street, requested rezoning from multi-family residential to office-institutional for the property about one block south of the square to allow businesses to rent office space. After...
MCDONOUGH, GA
Cobb County company gains popularity with its bullet-proof bookcases

ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) - In the wake of the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which a gunman killed 19 school children and two teachers, a Cobb County company is gaining popularity because of the innovative classroom safety product it creates. ProtedED Solutions builds bullet-proof shields that double...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Roswell: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Roswell, Georgia

Roswell, Georgia is often mistaken for another part of Atlanta. This is a big mistake. Roswell has much to offer its visitors in the area of history and nature. Three house museums on 640 acres make up the Historic District. They show the city’s 19th-century roots. There are many options for bicycling, including the Chattahoochee River, woodland trails and marsh boardswalks, as well as biking. Roswell has become a popular spot for foodies over the past few years. Canton Street is home to over 20 restaurants and 10 chain stores. Dog-friendly areas are also available in the city. Many shops will provide water bowls for their dogs.
ROSWELL, GA
Georgia Archives to hold virtual lunch and learn presentation

The Georgia Archives June Lunch and Learn virtual Teams presentation, “Cobb County’s Commuter Railroad: The Atlanta Northern Railway” by author Todd DeFeo, is on Friday, June 10 from noon until 1 p.m. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/39555mxj. Download the free Microsoft Teams app prior to the event and...
Where in the World is the Times?

Larry and Sue Rutledge from McDonough, Sam Cheney from Las Vegas Nevada and Phyllis Gulden from McDonough enjoyed the two day event known as “Peaches to the Beaches” Annual Yard Sale March 11-12, 2022. The event goes from Barnesville to Brunswick, Georgia down Hwy. 341 with lots of stops along the route. Thanks for taking the Times on your trip! Special photo.
MCDONOUGH, GA
3 historic homes in Morrow set on fire, mayor says

MORROW, Ga. — A massive fire in Clayton County that investigators believe was intentionally set brings one city leader to tears. The mayor of Morrow cried Saturday evening as he saw what's left of three historic city-owned homes. The smell of smoke still filled the air as people came...
MORROW, GA
Unseen hero: Tiffany Houston

Tiffany Houston is an unseen hero in Newnan. Houston moved to Newnan from Carrollton in 1998 and has been working in the school system since 2002. Most days you can find her helping senior citizens in Newnan with various errands. Her acts of charity started when she was 18. She...
Wellstar announces two of their hospitals win Oglethorpe Awards

Wellstar Health System distributed the following announcement celebrating two of their hospitals that received Oglethorpe Awards:. TWO WELLSTAR HOSPITALS WIN AWARD FOR PERFORMANCE EXCELLENCE. The Georgia Oglethorpe award was granted to only two hospitals out of 230 in Georgia; Both are at Wellstar. Marietta, Ga.(June 07, 2022) —This month, Wellstar...
MARIETTA, GA
Developer plans mixed-use project on Roswell Road

Real estate developer Shelton McNally wants to build a mixed-use building at 5810 Roswell Road that would have apartments, retail space and co-working offices. The 1.3-acre property currently is home to a NAPA Autocare Center and is zoned CS-3, which allows buildings up to three stories. Shelton McNally wants to build a six-story building with […] The post Developer plans mixed-use project on Roswell Road appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
‘Bad neighbor’ causes stir in Kirkwood

By Guest Columnist JOHN LANIER, executive director of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation and long-time Krikwood resident. For my whole life, I’ve said that I’m from Atlanta. For the first 25 years of it though, that wasn’t quite true. I’m a product of the Atlanta suburbs, which means that Atlanta was a place that I would go to for a sporting event here or a restaurant there. I wasn’t from Atlanta; I was just a frequent visitor to it.
ATLANTA, GA

